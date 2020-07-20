Gold Sun Grantham Tanning Salon, on the High Street, opened for the first time since March on Monday.

Manager Zoryana Dickinson is hoping to move forward after a “difficult” few months.

She said: “Like all businesses going through this, we have found it difficult. We were upset when we heard that hairdressers were allowed to open and not tanning salons as it’s easier to social distance in a tanning salon.