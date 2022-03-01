A Caythorpe woman assaulted a police officer and her husband then tried to prevent the officer from arresting her, a court heard.

Sheila Asbrey, 33 of Wheatgrass Lane, admitted assaulting the officer by beating, and her husband Craig, 31, of the same address, admitted obstructing the officer, when they appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

The court was told that both had formerly pleaded 'not guilty' but had changed their pleas at the third hearing.

Boston Magistrates' Court (55094704)

The magistrates were told that police were called to an incident of fighting in Tamar Court in Grantham on January 4, where the Asbreys were living at the time, and PC Andrew James and other officers attended.

Prosecuting, Dale Brownless said PC James spoke to Craig Asbrey to try and find out what had happened, but his wife Sheila came up to the officer and punched him several times.

He said that when the officer tried to arrest Mrs Asbrey, her husband put his arms around her to prevent her from being arrested.

He said the two were eventually arrested but pepper spray and a taser had to be used to facilitate the arrest.

Mr Brownless said Craig Asbrey was subject to a four month suspended prison sentence imposed last April for affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Mitigating, Andrew Osborne said neither of them were involved in the original fighting and Craig Asbrey had been 'very confused' why police officers were talking to him.

He said his wife had gone to his defence as 'she felt aggrieved because she knew he had done nothing wrong' and she had 'gone to defend him'. “Things just got out of hand,” he said.

Mr Osborne pointed out that Craig Asbrey had had no convictions since 2008 until his conviction and suspended prison sentence last April and suggested both might benefit from being 'in the hands of the Probation Service'.

After receiving a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service, the magistrates ordered Sheila Asbrey to undertake 20 rehabilitation days and pay a fine of £40 and compensation to the police officer of £100.

Craig Asbrey's suspended prison sentence was not activated but the period of the suspension was increased by a further six months and an additional three rehabilitation days.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of £90 and a total of £119 in court costs and charges.