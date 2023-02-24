An event is being held this evening (Friday) to mark one year since the start of the Ukrainian war to showcase the country’s culture.

'Taste of Ukraine' will take place at the Jubilee Church Life Centre, in London Road, a place that has been a centre for Ukrainian refugees to come together.

Organised by the Ukrainian women who have built a new life in Grantham, it will host a three-course Ukrainian meal, alongside entertainment and an opportunity for people to learn about the country’s history and culture.

The Ukrainian ladies in the kitchen preparing fro the event. (62641510)

Karen Marlor, an organiser behind the event, said: “We’ve had different people have different responsibilities because I really wanted to empower them.

“They’ve got loved ones at home, friends at home, some of them even have got relatives on the front line.

“We can’t directly help them, so we wanted to do something rather than be sad all day because today is a sad day.

When entering, people will get to work out where different parts of Ukraine are. (62641610)

“We wanted to do something positive and that would make a difference.”

For some of the Ukrainian women, they feel today and this event is “very important” as they want to do “something for Ukraine”, said Alessia, a Ukrainian refugee.

She added: “Today is a very horrible. Yesterday (Thursday) I cried all night and today I just woke up and my eyes are not good.

Flowers in the Ukrainian colours. (62641535)

“I remember this day [last year], we woke up at 5am from a bomb. It was very scary.

“[Today] I want to be together with Ukrainian people.”

Head chef Ludmilla, who is also a chef in Ukraine, said: “I want to help this beautiful and interesting event because it’s very important for Ukrainian people and for English people too.”

Food has been being prepared all day. (62641500)

The women have kept busy in the kitchen this morning as they prepare for tonight’s event.

Olha, who is in charge of desserts, said: “We want to show English people our culture, our life, what we have and what we can propose to English people.”

Another Ukrainian woman, named Natasha, has travelled from Sleaford to be at the event tonight, and said: “This day is very important. I decided to join because I like community and to be a member of a big community.

The dessert which will be served. (62641549)

“When we have community we are a stronger force.”

Some of the refugees attended the ringing of the quarter peal bells at St Wulfram’s Church this morning.

The Taste of Ukraine event begins at 7pm tonight at the Jubilee Church Life Centre.

After guests arrive, an official welcome will be given followed by the Ukrainian national anthem playing.

Dinner will be served and entertainment will follow.