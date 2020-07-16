A tattoo shop in Grantham has undergone a complete refurbishment during lockdown.

Darren Paddison, of The Tattoo Shop, on Commericial Road, Grantham, has spent the last month giving the parlour a new look ahead of its opening tomorrow (Friday).

He said: "We've got brand new flooring and lots of new artwork. I felt like I needed to come back to something fresh and new."