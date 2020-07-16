Home   News   Article

Grantham tattoo shop undergoes refurbishment during lockdown

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:39, 16 July 2020
 | Updated: 14:41, 16 July 2020

A tattoo shop in Grantham has undergone a complete refurbishment during lockdown.

Darren Paddison, of The Tattoo Shop, on Commericial Road, Grantham, has spent the last month giving the parlour a new look ahead of its opening tomorrow (Friday).

He said: "We've got brand new flooring and lots of new artwork. I felt like I needed to come back to something fresh and new."

Read more
Arts and ShowbizBusinessGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE