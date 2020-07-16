Grantham tattoo shop undergoes refurbishment during lockdown
Published: 14:39, 16 July 2020
| Updated: 14:41, 16 July 2020
A tattoo shop in Grantham has undergone a complete refurbishment during lockdown.
Darren Paddison, of The Tattoo Shop, on Commericial Road, Grantham, has spent the last month giving the parlour a new look ahead of its opening tomorrow (Friday).
He said: "We've got brand new flooring and lots of new artwork. I felt like I needed to come back to something fresh and new."
