A Grantham taxi driver has competed in Miss Voluptuous 2022 in her home town.

Caitlin Nash-Robinson competed in the pageant that promotes body confidence on Saturday (July 16) at the Guildhall, but unfortunately she didn't win on this occasion. She said it was "one of the best weekends I've had for a very long time."

She added: "It was an empowering experience for me to participate in Miss Voluptuous Pageants.

Caitlin Nash performed at Miss Voluptuous on Saturday July 16. (58054891)

"The highlight of the weekend for me was spending time with the finalists.

"Every single one of us that stepped on that stage is unique and we all supported one another.

"I have made friends for life.

Caitlin Nash performed at Miss Voluptuous on Saturday July 16. (58054987)

"It was special for me to participate as I had been bullied in the past for my size and although I had competed in another pageant system previously, I wasn't comfortable in my own body.

"Miss Voluptuous Pageants is an empowerment program for plus sized people like myself and gives us a platform to be heard as well as feel that we matter.

"I was able to build my own personal platform, The Femme Space about Female health conditions such as PCOS, which I was diagnosed with in 2020 and with the help of the team and support network of Miss Voluptuous I was able to begin to get my platform into the world."

The Miss Voluptuous finals on Saturday July 16. (58055062)

Caitlin first joined the Miss Voluptuous system in 2019, and this was her second time competing.

Caitlin said: "I have developed a confidence and belief in myself that has given me more on my personal journey than I could have hoped for."

Alongside competing, Caitlin was able to raise money for various charities including £65 to Women for Afghan Women and £700 to her chosen charity Verity UK, which is a UK based charity supporting those with PCOS.

She added: "I travelled over 6,000 miles attending 98 events such as pageants and charity fundraisers as well as donating over 200 items to the Grantham Foodbank.

"I have donated blood three times and taken part in over 20 awareness days for charities raising awareness for various conditions.

"I would also like to thank everyone that supported me of the last 16 months.

"It's now time for me to go back to driving my taxi for QA Taxis and supporting the people of Grantham.

"The incredible people that took home the four titles were amazing individuals who have worked so hard and deserved the titles and I'm privileged to have been a small part of their journeys."

The four winners at Miss Voluptuous on Saturday July 16. Credit: Ant Bradshaw of Style and Story Photography

The winners in the final were: