A Grantham taxi driver is driving his car around town dressed as Santa to "put a smile on people's faces".

Brian Makwana, who works for CB Taxis in Grantham, started driving his 'Santa Taxi' last Friday and will continue until Friday, December 23.

Not only is he dressed as Santa, but he has also decorated his taxi with tinsel.

Brian dressed as Santa in his taxi. (61259966)

Brian said: "I love the Christmas period and I also share Christmas Day as my birthday too. I felt my taxi was a little bland and didn't see anyone else doing anything like this in Grantham.

"I thought it would be a great idea to spread some Christmas spirit!

"We are all facing some hard times at the moment and a simple smile on someone's face can change their day and lighten the mood, no matter what they have going on in their lives."

The Santa taxi. (61260056)

Brian will be based in the taxi rank outside the Guildhall in Grantham, and will take any pre-bookings via the CB Taxis app.

Every day, he will be selecting one lucky customer to receive a free taxi ride.

He added: "My first customer to receive this was extremely grateful as she said she can put that extra money towards another Christmas present for her child or some additional food items for Christmas.

Brian dressed as Santa and his taxi. (61259942)

"To me, this is what it is all about. Doing something kind for someone gives me immense pride that I am giving something back, however small it might be.

"It is important to spread the Christmas cheer."