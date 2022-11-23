A cab driver has recently won a national beauty pageant, and will now represent the UK in Las Vegas.

Grantham taxi driver Caitlin Nash-Robinson recently won the title of Miss Diamond Curve UK 2022 at the UK and Ireland finals of Diamond Pageants which took place from October 27 to 29 at the Morley Town Hall in Leeds.

The 32 year old, who drives for QA Taxis, will now go on to represent plus sized women of the UK at The Regency International Pageant in Las Vegas next July.

Caitlin Nash-Robinson at Miss Diamond Curve UK 2022. Credit: Style & Story International Pageant Photographer - Ant Bradshaw (60849371)

During the UK finals, Caitlin took to the stage in the Curve division alongside four other finalists from across the UK, wearing their fashion and evening wear but also swimwear, which was a first for Caitlin, having never entered a system that had this round before.

She said she found it not only empowering but hopes it will inspire other plus size women to accept and love their bodies. This is due to her suffering with her own body image right up until a few years ago.

Caitlin not only won the overall title and crown in her division but also took several side and optional awards home with her.

This included the spokesmodel title for the Curve category after she submitted a video about her platform, The Femme Space which she crested to raise awareness and help educate others about female health focusing on the reproductive system.

This is due to her being diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome in January 2020. She is also fundraising for Verity UK, a research charity dedicated to curing and supporting women suffering with this disease.

Caitlin said: "It's really important to me that I raise awareness for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome because not enough is known about this crippling condition, but by becoming a UK national titleholder I aim to take it further afield to help others."

As part of her journey with Diamond Pageants, Caitlin will also continue to raise for Coppafeel, a breast cancer charity in the UK and The Samaritans.

Since she started competing in pageants in 2017, Caitlin has held virtual awareness days in aid of PCOS, Ovarian Cancer, Lupus UK, Epilepsy Society, Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Cervical Screening Awareness Week and World MS Day and many more, as well as attending events all over the UK from fundraising charity events to workshops to other UK pageants to show her support within the Pageant community.

Caitlin also regularly donates items locally including several collections for Grantham Foodbank.

She said: "People are always intrigued when I tell them that I'm a taxi driver - because it's such a male dominated environment and of course, pageantry is the polar opposite!

"Being part of these competitions has helped me develop the confidence to finally be myself and realise that I was good enough to do what ever I wanted to do, and that helped me become a taxi driver."

In response to anyone who says that beauty contests "aren't relevant or that plus-sized women shouldn't compete", Caitlin said that competitions like Miss Diamond UK "give women of all shapes and sizes licence to be themselves without being judged, and the support network and community of women competing is one of the most empowering & life-enhancing things you'll ever experience".

She added: "People shouldn't be defined by perceptions or stereotypes as this can be limiting in life.

"This is why I compete in pageantry to show what I am capable of in the hopes of inspiring and helping people realise that they are enough, just the way they are."

To follow Caitlin's journey, check out her instagram at @Diamondcurveuk_22 or via her Facebook page by searching for Miss Diamond Curve UK 2022/23.

Caitlin added that she "would love to be more involved in community events" and that anyone interested in making this happen should contact her via her social media.