A ‘taxi watch’ scheme is being launched to crack down on attacks against cab drivers in Grantham.

Autocabs Taxis, based in the Market Place, Grantham, is behind the new programme after three of their drivers were assaulted earlier this month.

In a post on social media, Tim Harrison, owner of Autocabs Taxis, wrote: “It’s great being a taxi driver. Two of our drivers assaulted again on Saturday night.