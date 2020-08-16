A taxi company is displaying stickers and posters in its cabs in support of Grantham Hospital.

The posters and stickers are being displayed by Discount Cabs after they were supplied by campaign group Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital.

The group aims to have the ‘I Love Grantham Hospital’ posters and stickers put up all over town to show how much love there is for the hospital and how much local people are angry at the loss of services and the downgrading ofthe A&E unit. The posters have a heart logo on them.

Adam Lorne. (40066754)

Discount Cabs owner Adam Lorne, who took over the company in January, says he was approached by Mel Powles, of the campaign group, to see if he would display the stickers.

Adam said: “I was happy to put them in the vehicles. The situation at the hospital is getting worse and worse and the hospital is getting smaller and smaller.

“We want to support the campaign and get Grantham Hospital back to the way itwas originally. We have our taxis out on the roads about eight hours a day. I think they are an ideal billboard and it’s a really good campaign.”

Mel Powles kickstarted the ‘hearts’ campaign and thanked Adam for supporting it. She said: “Pastor John Dyson and a group of ministers taught me to love Grantham, and they prayed over our town for many years. This led me to ‘I love Grantham Hospital’ and I believe ULHT will look foolish arguing against love.”

