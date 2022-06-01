The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations kicked off a little early at Helping Hands Homecare in Grantham.

To ensure that clients would be able to attend, an afternoon tea was arranged on Tuesday May 31.

It was complete with delicious food (mostly made by Helping Hand Homecare's owner Nicola French), Jubilee cupcakes, courtesy of Lou from Sweet Bee Bakes, plenty of 50’s music and an eagerly awaited Jubilee Quiz.

Jubilee afternoon tea at Helping Hand (57044252)

Guest enjoyed a really lovely afternoon with lots of laughter and conversation. Two of the guests even recognised each other from when they were at school together over 70 years ago!

One guest, Margaret said: “It is so lovely to have the chance to get together and celebrate the Jubilee with other people as many of our generation would just be watching it on TV otherwise”.

During the afternoon, many of the guests had the chance to reflect on memories of the Coronation. Bob who was eight at the time was happy to reminisce: “The TV was on all day. There was a competition for the best decorated house in Grantham and we won! I have never forgotten that.”

Jeanne who was 16 at the time, remembers dressing up in fancy dress. “A lot of people got a TV for the first time for the Coronation in 1952. It was raining all day and I remember being given a mug with the Queen on it by my local village and school.”

Simone Ellison, Helping Hand Homecare registered manager said; “The reason we wanted to have an afternoon tea was because so many of our clients and as key workers, our team, have found it challenging during the pandemic and have missed social interactions.

"We thought that such a momentous historical event of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate together. We had a wonderful afternoon!”