A Grantham secondary school has been forced to partially closed after a pupil and a teacher tested positive for coronavirus.

Pupils in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10 at Bluecoat Meres Academy, have been told to self-isolate after the cases were confirmed yesterday (Tuesday).

In a statement to the Journal this morning, Mark Fowle, Interim CEO of Bluecoat Meres Academy, said: "Yesterday we received confirmation that two members of our school community have tested positive for Covid-19.

Bluecoat Meres Academy. (34729179)

"After seeking advice from the Health Protection Team in Lincolnshire County Council we have undertaken a risk assessment and have taken the difficult decision to close two bubbles that include Years 7, 8, 9 and 10.

"We have been able to remain open for the vast majority of year 11 students. There are a limited number for whom this has not been possible and their parents have been informed.

"All children within the affected bubbles have been advised to stay at home and self-isolate though no other members of their household are required to do so.

"We also have several members of staff who are self-isolating.

"The academy remains open for those children who are not in the affected bubbles and our usual attendance and absence reporting procedures are being followed. We would ask that the entire school community remains alert to the signs and symptoms of Covid-19 and that they continue to follow the latest Government advice at www.gov.uk/coronavirus

The health and safety of our entire community has been paramount during this decision making process and we would like to thank parents and carers for their understanding and support at this time. "

The academy is the latest school in the area to either close or send pupils home due to a confirmed case ofCovid-19 within the school.