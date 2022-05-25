A teacher is the latest batonbearer to be announced to take part in the Queen's Baton Relay passing through Grantham on Monday July 11.

In the lead up to this years Commonwealth games, Birmingham is hosting the 16th official Queen's Baton Relay and marathon runner Hannah San Jose will be representing Grantham as she carries the baton through the town.

Her nomination to relay organisers from South Kesteven District Council stressed her dedicated community volunteer role, fitting around her work as a primary school teacher.

Hannah San Jose has been announced as Batonbearer for Grantham in this years Queen's Baton Relay. (56875454)

Hannah said: "I am very excited and extremely proud to be part of the relay and I am hoping to see our Commonwealth congregation lining the route.

"When I am running a marathon I go as fast as I can, but this time I shall be taking it slowly and making the most of every minute of carrying the baton.

"It's a massive privilege."

The keen runner uses this passion to raise money for Kenyan charity Educate For Life, who she has spent two years working with where they help people qualify for university and medical studies.

She is also actively involved in Grantham's Junior Park Run, and works with migrant communities and refugees through Grantham's Jubilee Church Life Centre, where 34 nations are represented in its congregation, including many Commonwealth countries.

Throughout the pandemic, she worked with a faith group supplying food parcels to those in need and has put together a team of retired teachers to work with Afghan refugees, teaching English and helping them to integrate socially.

The Queen's Baton Relay is set to travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before culminating at the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on Thursday July 28, 2022.

Kicking off on Thursday June 2, the Baton will spend four days in London, coinciding with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

The Baton will then resume the international journey and return to England on Monday July 4 to commence a 25-day tour of the regions.

On Monday July 11, the last day of the baton route will be through the East Midlands and Grantham will officially welcome the Baton at around 10.15 am.

During this time, the Queen's Baton Relay will start and finish at the Wyndham Park Visitor Centre, with the relay hosted and organised by South Kesteven District Council.

It will travel through the town's historic quarter, starting along Redcross Street and turning left along the length of Castlegate past the King's School, St Wulfram's Church and the National School.

Finally, it will turns left again onto Avenue Road, to its junction with the Riverside Walk and follow the River Witham back to Wyndham Park.

There will be road closures in place along the route.

Alongside Hannah, Rachael Bradley, who is a members of SKDC's tenancy services team will be carrying the baton through her home town.

Rachael is currently in remission after battling breast cancer and previously jointly set up Breast Friends Grantham to raise awareness of the disease and offer support to those suffering.

For more information on the Queen's Baton Relay this year, you can find out here.