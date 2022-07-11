A Grantham teacher was cheered on by children at the school she works at as she was a batonbearer in the Queen's Baton Relay today (July 11).

Hannah San Jose, who works as a supply teacher at the Isaac Newton School in Grantham, was nominated because of her community volunteer role and her work with migrant communities and refugees through Grantham's Jubilee Church Life Centre.

Hannah said: "It was amazing and I had a really nice area because it had all the school children out.

Hannah San Jose passing over the baton to Roger Graves. (57902355)

"It was really lovely to end where the Isaac Newton schoolchildren were because I do supply teaching there and my brother was also dressed as Isaac Newton so he was walking around.

"It was a really amazing atmosphere."

She is also involved in Grantham's Junior Park run as she is a keen runner.

Hannah with representatives from Dominica and her brother (left) who was dressed at Isaac Newton. (57902381)

Hannah used her passion for running to raise money for Kenyan charity Educate For Life, and she has spent the last two years working with people involved in the charity to qualify for university.

She said it was "hard to put into words" how she felt after being nominated to be a batonbearer.

Hannah added: "I just felt quite humbled as being chosen to be one out of everyone that could have been one, and it’s really nice to get recognised for what I was doing and that it’s seen as something worthwhile."

The baton is currently making its way round England where it will eventually reach Birmingham on Thursday, July 28, for the beginning of the Commonwealth Games.

After Grantham, the baton went to Loughborough before heading to Derby, Bakewell and Buxton.