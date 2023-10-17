Gonerby Hill Foot teacher completes Manchester half marathon in aid of Cancer Research UK
A teacher has run a half marathon to raise money for a cancer charity.
Peggy Hills, a teacher at Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, completed the Manchester Half Marathon on Sunday (October 15).
Peggy has so far raised £360 for Cancer Research UK, a “cause close to my heart”, said Peggy.
She added: “Despite a calf injury and being full of cold on the day, I managed to run the entire distance.
“The fantastic atmosphere, the support from spectators, family and friends and the £360 raised so far gave me the boost I needed to see me across the finish line.
“I lost my own mum to cancer 21 years ago when she was just 51, only three years older than I am now, and I have seen too many friends and their families bravely battle this devastating disease.”
In June of this year, Peggy also ran the 10k Race for Life and raised £555 for Cancer Research UK.
She is still raising for the charity via her JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peggyhills.
Peggy is planning to run the Manchester Marathon in April next year to continue her fundraising efforts for the charity.
She added: “I’ve never been a natural runner but hard work and determination has enabled me to run a half marathon. If I can do it, anybody can!