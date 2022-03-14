Thanks to the generosity of residents, tens of thousands of items have been donated to Ukraine.

A collection started by Walton Academy teacher Lukasz Madejski and his sister Katarzyna Czajkowska has gathered almost 20,000 items of clothing, 30,000 nappies, 12,000 baby wipes and 60 sleeping bags for Ukrainian refugees, in addition to other items such as medical aid.

On Friday, March 11, the items were taken by Grantham men Mark Rowe, Chris Webster and Bradley O'Hara, who successfully delivered the items to Lukasz's hometown of Tuchow, Poland on Sunday, March 13.

The loaded lorry ready to go to Tuchow, Poland (55440556)

Lukasz said: "All of us have been overwhelmed by the generosity of donations and the spirit in which they have been given.

"Visitors to the academy during the week have viewed the mountains of donations in complete awe.

"Donations have ranged from clothing to baby formula, from nappies to sleeping bags, everything that can help displaced families have some comfort and we cannot thank you enough."

Walton Academy teacher, Lukasz Madejski (55440574)

Lukasz and his sister have thanked the Grantham Round Table, Steve Norris from Norris Plant Hire, James and Clare Goodson, MacFarlane Packaging, Chandlers Oil and Gas, The Walton Academy and the drivers for the parts they played in collecting, storing and delivering the donations.

The Mayor's team in Tuchow has helped distribute the donated items, and are also grateful for Grantham's donations.

Mayor of Tuchow, Magdalena Marszalek, said: "I am extremely grateful for your commitment, your heart, donating gifts and supporting the local government of the Tuchow commune at this difficult time.

"Today I know that Europe will overcome every difficult situation together."

The bags and boxes of donated items by the Grantham community (55440568)

Magdalena added: "Your donations will be delivered to families coming from Ukraine.

"We would like to send some of the gifts directly to Ukraine, if it is still possible in the near future.

"Solidarity and action across divisions, across borders, is a great support for the Ukranian people at that time."