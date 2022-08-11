A French teacher has been presented with an outstanding achievement award after 30 years of teaching.

Jacqueline Arkley began teaching French to children in Bingham and Radcliffe 30 years ago after crossing the Channel from France to be with her now husband Peter.

When Jacqueline moved to the UK, she originally joined Bingham-based children’s language publisher La Jolie Ronde, taking over classes set up by its founder Colette Hallam, who said: "Jacqueline is such a positive and enthusiastic teacher and I feel very privileged to have worked alongside her for many years.

La Jolie Rondes General Manager Steve Baker presenting Jacqueline with her Award. (58413573)

“She was one of the very first teachers to join the company back in 1992 and as she walked through the door, it was her spirit, enthusiasm and passion for all things French that shone through and I just knew she was the one to hand over the reins to.

“That love has translated to her working 30 years and I am exceptionally proud to know that thousands of children have personally benefitted from learning French with Jacqueline.”

Pupils proudly hold Jacqueline's Outstanding Achievement Certificate. (58413553)

Originally from Brittany in northwest France, Jacqueline continues to teach 16 French classes a week in local primary schools and online, as well as running classes at community venues. Classes are organised by age group and taught through fun and exciting topics using games, songs, stories, roleplays and puppets to create a positive and supportive learning environment.

“When I arrived in the UK I wanted to do something meaningful using my beloved French and when the opportunity came up with La Jolie Ronde, I jumped at the chance,” said Jacqueline.

“Inspiring children to love languages and more importantly to get excited about learning French, ticked all the boxes.

Jacqueline Arkley (right) with La Jolie Rondes Founder Colette Hallam (left) (58413567)

"Young children have a wonderful advantage in that they pick up languages with ease. When they are exposed to language in an engaging and interactive way ­— learning becomes a thoroughly positive experience.

“My students make me so proud every single day, their enthusiasm and growth in confidence make me want to continue teaching and supporting them on their bilingual journey forever.”

Jacqueline was presented with the outstanding achievement award by La Jolie Ronde general manager Steve Baker, who said “We are immensely proud to recognise the fact that Jacqueline is our longest-standing teacher in the history of the business.

Jacqueline Arkley celebrating with some of her French pupils. (58413570)

“Her incredible commitment, dedication and drive have meant thousands of children have benefited from her love for languages and she has passed that on to them.”

Her pupils had nothing but praise with year five pupil, Elizabeth, said: “I love learning with Madame Arkley because she is kind and really good at French”.

Saskia, also in year five, said: “I love learning with Madame Arkley because she always makes it really fun and things always stick in my mind.”

Parent Karen Powell, from Radcliffe, said, “Jacqueline has been teaching French to both my daughters since they were six-years-old. During that time both my daughters have enjoyed learning a new language, which Jacqueline has brought to life for them.

“My eldest daughter is now 12 and is in the first year of secondary school. With the grounding in French that she has attained through the lessons with Jacqueline she has been able to achieve consistently high grades through her first year of secondary school in this language.”