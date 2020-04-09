A design technology teacher is calling on people to join the ever-growing band of volunteers who are helping to produce scrubs for medical staff.

Bethan Gordon, who teaches textiles at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, says she was keen to do her bit and join the Lincolnshire group of ‘For the Love of Scrubs’, which is a nationwide drive to gather material and produce scrubs for hospitals.

Bethan, who lives on the Sunningdale estate in Grantham and will retire from KGGS in July, said she came across the local group, having seen the national group set up by Lincolnshire nurse Ashleigh Linsdell.

Lincolnshire nurse Ashleigh Linsdell, who set up For the Love of Scrubs, with colleagues. (33217922)

Bethan said: “What the group really needs is donations of fabric and people to sew scrubs who have a sewing machine – or a business that could offer their services.

“The fabric needs to be able to be washed at 60 degrees so it must be 100 per cent cotton or polycotton mix. All details can be found in the Facebook files section.”

Bethan also urged any printing businesses to help out so that scrubs patterns can be printed off for volunteers.

She said: “At the moment people have been buying their own material to sew but obviously this isn’t sustainable.

“Volunteers can see the details about what to sew and patterns on the Facebook group.”

Bethan’s house is a drop-off point for any donations. There is a box at the end of her drive for materials and scrubs.

Anybody who wants to donate materials can go to Bethan’s Facebook page for details and to message her. Her page is under the name ‘Bethan Richards’.

Money is also being raised to help buy scrubs. This can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ftoscrubslincs

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more CoronavirusGranthamHealth