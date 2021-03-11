A Grantham PE teacher is on her way to completing a 180km running challenge for charity.

Katie Sandell, aged 33, is a PE teacher at Walton Academy and is currently undertaking a fundraising challenge where she runs the distance from Grantham to Great Ormond Street hospital by the end of March.

Katie is taking on such a challenge in order to raise money for a cancer charity named CHECT (The Childhood Eye Cancer Trust).

Katie Sandell in a jersey given to her by CHECT. (45043678)

Since beginning the challenge in early February, Katie has completed over two third's of the total 180km distance, and has already surpassed her fundraising target of £1,800 with over £2,700 raised so far.

Katie said: "My best friend Charlotte and her wife Bex have recently discovered that their one year old daughter, Isla, has a cancerous tumour in her eye. Isla is receiving the very best treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

"Retinoblastoma is highly treatable but diagnosis is vital. Raising awareness of this disease is so important.

"CHECT provides support, funds research and raises awareness. Their support has been invaluable to Charlotte and Bex as they fight this battle together, for Isla.

"In times like this, their support is even more important when friends and family can’t be on hand to help!

"Due to Covid restrictions, I can’t travel to see little Isla, so I’m going to 'virtually' run to where she is being treated."

Katie thanked anyone who takes the time to read her JustGiving page and said that any donations would be "greatly appreciated."

To donate or find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katie-sandell1