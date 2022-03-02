A Grantham teacher who launched a collection to help the people of Ukraine has said that he did not expect such a "massive" response.

Lukasz Madejski, a teacher at Walton Academy for almost four years, asked for donations of items that could be sent to his hometown of Tuchów, Poland, to help the people of Ukraine just over the border.

He launched the appeal just last weekend with his sister, and has said that the school offices where the donations are being kept are "full to the roof", with more items outside.

From left to right: Sue Sharpe, Lukasz Madejki, Jessica Leonard and Andy Dann (55158939)

Lukasz has since been approached by charity organisation, the Round Table, who will help by providing a lorry to transport the items, as well as a warehouse to sort and distribute them.

Items that can be donated include canned food, dry products, personal hygiene products, blankets, sleeping bags, towels, clothes in good condition and things for children, such as baby food, powdered milk, nappys and wet wipes.

Lukasz said: "A lot of people have been bringing us stuff. The offices are full to the roof and even outside the offices.

"A lot of the schools (including Grantham College, Priory Ruskin and KGGS) are going to bring the stuff directly on Friday.

"The response is really good and I didn’t think this would be so massive.

"A lot of people want to help, for example, with the transport as well, we’ve got a gentleman from the Round Table charity organisation.

“He is organising the transport. We need lorries now! I didn’t expect it to go so far."

Lukasz has been in contact with his family back home and even the town mayor is aware of his efforts to help.

Items are being collected at Walton Academy until Friday, before the items are sent off on Monday (March 7).