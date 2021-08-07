A Grantham teacher has said goodbye with a special assembly as he retired after more than 30 years of teaching in the area.

Drew Park has been a teacher at Grantham Prep International School for the last 14 years, where he was the head of PE and more recently the head of juniors.

Before working at Grantham Prep, Drew spent 19 years at The West Grantham Church of England Secondary School and prior to that spent five years teaching at another school.

Drew Park and three of his students at Grantham Prep (49707047)

Grantham Prep had a special whole school assembly for Drew on July 12 where members of staff shared their memories of working with Drew.

During the assembly the children reflected on the difference that Drew had made to their lives and how much they had enjoyed all of the sports he taught.

Drew was also presented with cards and presents from a few of the children.

Drew Park at Grantham Prep (49709135)

School headmistress, Kathryn Korcz, said: “He was very well respected and admired by all his colleagues and will be missed by everyone.

“He always encouraged the children to have fun, respect your opponents, practise your skills and enjoy your sport.

“We all wish Drew a long, healthy and happy retirement with his wife Jenny.”