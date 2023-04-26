A Grantham teacher organised and ran a marathon in aid of a charity that provides support to people who suffer from a rare disease.

Oliver Maltby, a teacher at the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship Schools, ran a marathon on April 8, for the MSA Trust, alongside friends and family.

The MSA Trust provides practical support for the sufferers of Multiple System Atrophy - a neurological disorder that around 3,300 in the UK and Ireland suffer from - and also support for their families.

Left to right: Tom Gillham, Lucy Gillham, Sam Lawrence, Emily Lawrence, Nikki Maltby and Oliver Maltby

Mr Maltby said: “We wanted to do this to raise awareness of the MSA Trust and the impact MSA has on people’s lives.

“A massive thank you to everyone who has sponsored and shown support.

“It was heart-warming to see all the locals coming out to cheer us, it really spurred us on.

“It was a hard task that we set ourselves and I was so proud of my friends and family for achieving this.”

He also cycled part of the route in support of the runners.

MSA Trust is a voluntary run charity. It is also the principal funder in the UK for innovative and ground-breaking research into MSA.

Its funding provides an MSA Nurse Specialist support service, a network of local support groups and online forums and accurate up-to-date information for health and care professionals working with people with MSA.

GANF is made up of Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School in Grantham.