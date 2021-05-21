Teacher to run 100km from childhood home to Grantham for domestic violence charity
A teacher will run 100km from his childhood home to his current residence in Grantham for charity.
Chris Limmer will undertake the 62-mile run all in one day on May 30, as he runs all the way from his family home in Hinckley, in south-west Leicestershire, to Grantham, where he currently lives.
Chris is hoping to raise money for Refuge, a charity that provides expert, specialist support to women and children fleeing domestic violence.
This is not the first time Chris has taken on a gruelling running challenge, having already completed four marathons in a time of less than four hours each in four consecutive days last April.
The science teacher, who works in Peterborough, also completed a 100-mile run back in 2018.
Chris said: “During the recent lockdown I was sat looking on Google maps and found it was 100km from my childhood home in Hinckley to where I now live in Grantham.
“This put in my head the idea of trying to run the whole thing and in doing so raise a few quid for charity.”
Chris will set out from Grove Road Park in Hinckley at 7am, and hopes to arrive in Wyndham Park 12 to 13 hours later.
He added: “I am hoping to do something to raise money for a refuge that helps thousands of women and children who experience all sorts of domestic abuse.”
To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Limmerslongrunhometohome