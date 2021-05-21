A teacher will run 100km from his childhood home to his current residence in Grantham for charity.

Chris Limmer will undertake the 62-mile run all in one day on May 30, as he runs all the way from his family home in Hinckley, in south-west Leicestershire, to Grantham, where he currently lives.

Chris is hoping to raise money for Refuge, a charity that provides expert, specialist support to women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Chris Limmer will run 100km to raise money for Refuge. (47294607)

This is not the first time Chris has taken on a gruelling running challenge, having already completed four marathons in a time of less than four hours each in four consecutive days last April.

The science teacher, who works in Peterborough, also completed a 100-mile run back in 2018.

Chris said: “During the recent lockdown I was sat looking on Google maps and found it was 100km from my childhood home in Hinckley to where I now live in Grantham.

“This put in my head the idea of trying to run the whole thing and in doing so raise a few quid for charity.”

Chris will set out from Grove Road Park in Hinckley at 7am, and hopes to arrive in Wyndham Park 12 to 13 hours later.

He added: “I am hoping to do something to raise money for a refuge that helps thousands of women and children who experience all sorts of domestic abuse.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Limmerslongrunhometohome