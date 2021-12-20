A primary school teacher who attacked a horse has been sacked from her job.

On November 6, the Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs captured a video of a woman kicking and hitting a horse while out with the Cottesmore Hunt at the Drift in Gunby.

After going viral on social media, the footage sparked outrage with people, including wildlife TV presenter Chris Packham, calling for the woman to be brought to justice.

At the time of the incident the woman, Sarah Moulds, was a teacher at Somerby Primary School, Melton Mowbray, but after the video emerged, she was suspended pending formal investigations by the Mowbray Education Trust, which runs the school.

She has now been sacked.

Paul Maddox, chief operating officer of the trust, said: "I can confirm that Sarah Moulds’ employment with the trust has been terminated.

"As a trust we are committed to ensuring the best standard of education for all of our young people and we look forward to continuing this throughout the 2021 to 22 academic year and beyond."

The RSPCA, with assistance from Leicestershire Police, has been investigating the incident. They have been contacted for a comment.

After the incident, Mrs Moulds was also suspended from the Cottesmore Hunt, with the group condemning her behaviour.