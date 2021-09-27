Teacher set to run London Marathon for Breast Cancer Now

A teacher is set to run the London Marathon to raise money for charity.

Poplar Farm School teacher, Laura Wright, will be completing the 26.2 mile run on Sunday (October 3) with her friend, Rebecca Lyon, to raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

So far the pair have raised more than £786 for the charity, which provides world-class research and life-changing care for those affected by breast cancer.

Laura Wright in her Breast Cancer Now t-shirt ready for the marathon (51296716)

Laura said: "This is my second marathon; I ran one 10 years ago and then started running again during lockdown as my daily exercise.

"I’m most looking forward to the amazing atmosphere on the day and the encouragement from the crowds and other runners.

"We feel really proud to be running for a charity that do such important work for a cause that means a lot to so many of us; we’re hoping to do the best we can for them."

You can make a donation at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LauraWright77/1