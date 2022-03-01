A Grantham teacher has started a collection for items to send over to help the people of Ukraine.

Lukasz Madejski has been a teacher at Walton Girls School for almost four years, and started a collection with his sister over the weekend to send to his hometown of Tuchów, which is on the border of Ukraine and Poland.

Items will be collected at various locations throughout the week until Sunday, including Walton Academy until Friday, before sending the items off via bus on Monday, 7 March.

From left to right: Sue Sharpe, Lukasz Madejki, Jessica Leonard and Andy Dann (55158939)

Items that can be donated include canned food, dry products, personal hygiene products, blankets, sleeping bags, towels, clothes in good condition and things for children, such as baby food, powdered milk, nappys and wet wipes.

Lukasz said: "I think in the face of the tragedy that other human beings are going through, we are all able to open our hearts and join forces to help them.

"I put a post on social media and contacted my school, The Walton Academy, and they were happy to help, and the first item was brought by a lady on Sunday, which was not even 24 hours after we decided to do the collection.

From left to right: Sue Sharpe, Lukasz Madejki, Jessica Leonard and Andy Dann (55158936)

"I am waiting for 40 to 50 people who messaged me after the Facebook post, who want to bring me the stuff, and hopefully with the help of Walton and other schools we can gather as much as we can to take to my hometown which will be shared with the people from Ukraine that have had to leave because of the war."

Lukasz has also been going around the town collecting items that people wish to donate, but are unable to drop off themselves, and he has also received support from Belvoir Cricket Club and Harrowby Football Club.

Lukasz added: "It is amazing that people want to help, it doesn't matter that we are 1,500km from where the war is happening, people still want to help.

"I didn't think that it would be such a massive donation like we have now."