A teacher will run at an upcoming marathon dressed as Tinkerbell in aid of a neo-natal charity.

Chris Limmer, a science teacher who works in Peterborough, will run the Manchester Marathon dressed as the Peter Pan character this Sunday.

The competitive runner has already taken part in over 25 official marathons and taken on a number of gruelling fitness challenges, most recently a 62 mile run from his hometown of Hinckley to Grantham, where he currently lives, in just over 10 hours, raising over £1,600 for a domestic abuse charity.

Chris Limmer will run the Manchester Marathon dressed as Tinkerbell. (55738814)

After running for the first time in his costume, which comes with wings, Chris described it as "the most uncomfortable costume I've ran in", but that it would all be worth it to raise money for Bliss, a charity for babies born premature or sick.

Chris said: "Having done all sorts of running challenges I thought I would dress up for the Manchester Marathon as a kids tv/book character to raise money for the charity Bliss. My tutor group at the school in Peterborough that I work at then suggested Tinkerbell."

However, Chris does have previous with running in fancy dress, having completed the 2014 London Marathon in a Wonder Woman costume, which was once again an idea from his tutor group.

He added: "You would have thought that I would have learnt to not ask my students what I should wear for a marathon.

"This outfit with the wings and the cheap green dress is particularly itchy and uncomfortable. Though I am well aware my pain and discomfort will be short lived, compared to the emotional distress parents must go through when their babies are born premature and need urgent medical help.

"Every year I see or hear about a friend or a colleague past or present that have suffered from miscarriage or complications during pregnancy visiting graves or reflecting on a life not lived. It made me want to do something to support them in some small way."

Chris said that training was "going well", but admitted the challenges of consistently running 50 miles a week around a busy working life.

He added: "With a week to go I am very much just wanting to get up Manchester and be on that start line."

To donate or find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mrlimmerstinkerbell