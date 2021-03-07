A schoolteacher is aiming to walk 62 miles this month to raise funds for a children’s hospital.

Sophie Smith, of Welby, has already smashed her original £150 target for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), in London, but hopes to raise even more by walking two miles a day in March despite recovering from major spinal surgery.

The 29-year-old said: “I’ve always been a follower of GOSH and having seen their incredible work and what they do for not only the poorly children but their families is incredible.

“Having children myself, it would be my worst fear to be in such a position.”

Walking such a distance is going to be extra challenging for the mum-of-two after undergoing her surgery less than two months ago.

Sophie added: “I’m not long having been back on my feet after havinga microdiscectomy in January. I am still struggling with feeling any sensation in my left leg, so it’s a way I can challenge myself and build my strength back up whilst ensuring money is raised for such a worthy cause.

“I will be trying to complete two miles a day but I will be going back to teach next week and so I may have to gain the extra miles at the weekend.

“It’s going to be a challenge-and-a-half but the more donations the better for such a wonderful cause.”

To donate, visit: tinyurl.com/33z5x443