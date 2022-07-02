A retired schoolteacher cycled more than 900km in memory of his son and has raised almost £3,000 for charity.

Peter Brister, aged 69, completed a challenge to cycle 945km in six days to raise awareness for mental health and to raise funds for Don’t Lose Hope, based in Bourne.

The challenge was a tribute to Peter’s son Ed, who died in his sleep from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2018, aged just 33.

Peter Brister is cycling over 900km in six days in memory of his son Ed. (57523484)

Since then, Peter has thrown himself into charity work with Don’t Lose Hope, as well as completing a challenge to mark Ed’s birthday (June 26) each year, but this was his biggest one yet.

Peter planned his route around places across the country that Ed worked in, and calls it “The Journey of the Bear”, inspired by Eddy Bear, Don’t Lose Hope’s mascot and Ed’s namesake.

Peter said: “Genuinely, “a life changing journey” which challenged both my physical and mental capacity but which reaffirmed my faith in human nature with the many wonderful people I met, the encouraging messages from family and friends and the massive support for the work of Don’t Lose Hope.

“I hope the “Bear” would be proud.”

Peter, who began teaching at the King’s School in Grantham in 1977, is now retired, and recently drove his son Dominic and two others as they completed a four peak challenge in under 48 hours, also for Don’t Lose Hope.

Dominic said: “Ed was 33. He went to sleep and didn’t wake up. It wasn’t self-inflicted, it was an undiagnosed heart problem that he had, we had no idea. I just remember getting a phone call on the Monday morning and he’d died in his sleep.

“I can’t imagine what that’s like for any parent. What mum and dad have both done, is thrown themselves into [Don’t Lose Hope]. They know they’re both suffering, but actually, by helping

others here, it’s helping them.

Peter Brister is cycling over 900km in six days in memory of his son Ed. (57523383)

“Ed used to work for quite a few people over the years, so Dad basically drew a map of the UK and put dots everywhere that Ed worked, and then figured out a route to go round it.

“He’s self sufficient. He’s carrying his sleeping kit. Anything he might need, he’s carrying on the bike. I was in contact with him probably three or four times a day. He was doing Facebook live every time he stopped for a coffee.

“He’s got a Strava beacon so anyone that wants to follow him, can follow him live.”

Dominic said the support Peter had received was “massive” and that his dad had not had to pay for a single coffee or sandwich during his challenge.

He continued: “So far, he’s not paid for a cup of coffee or a sandwich. Everyone asks what he’s doing, and they just want to help.

“He pulled into Sleaford on his first day and had forgotten his water bottle. Next to the Packhorse Inn, where Ed used to work, is a bike shop. He pulled into the shop, and asked about water bottles.

“They saw his t-shirt and said they’d heard about Don’t Lose Hope. They asked him what he was doing, he explained, so they gave him two water bottles and energy gels for free.”

Peter started out by travelling from Grantham to Sleaford, Boston, Bourne, then stayed in Mere near Gillingham on Wednesday night. He stayed in Wolverhampton on Thursday night, before heading to Warrington, then across to Manchester, Buxton and back through Derbyshire.

He arrived in Grantham on Saturday and rode to Bourne on Sunday as a “lap of honour”. During his journey, Peter completed a total of 7,689m/25,226feet of ascent.

£2,910 has so far been raised by Peter on his JustGiving page (https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thejourneyofthebear), but Dominic says that raising awareness is even more important.

He said: “It’s more about getting the awareness of “it’s okay to talk”.

“Dad’s quote is along the lines of “at the end of the day it’s dark and the sun will rise again”, but now he will finish it with “for some it won’t” and that’s his little tribute to Ed, who had all these plans for the future and it didn’t happen, so [dad] is very much about seizing the day.”