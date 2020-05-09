Home   News   Article

Grantham teachers create ‘top secret’ collage and video to connect with pupils

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 17:15, 09 May 2020

Teachers have created collages and videos to connect with their students who are in lockdown.

Staff at The Harrowby/National Academies Trust have created a photo collage and video message for their pupils and parents to let them know that they are thinking about them during the coronavirus outbreak.

It has been a top secret mission over the last two weeks whereby over 70 of the staff at its infant and junior schools have been involved in the process.

Read more
CoronavirusEducationGranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE