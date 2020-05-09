Grantham teachers create ‘top secret’ collage and video to connect with pupils
Published: 17:15, 09 May 2020
Teachers have created collages and videos to connect with their students who are in lockdown.
Staff at The Harrowby/National Academies Trust have created a photo collage and video message for their pupils and parents to let them know that they are thinking about them during the coronavirus outbreak.
It has been a top secret mission over the last two weeks whereby over 70 of the staff at its infant and junior schools have been involved in the process.
More by this authorMatthew Taylor