Harlaxton teachers read bedtime stories to their pupils in heartwarming videos
Published: 14:15, 17 May 2020
Teachers at a village primary school have been reading bedtime stories to their pupils online every evening.
Since schools had to close to the majority of their students due to the coronavirus pandemic, teachers have been finding ingenious new ways to communicate with and inspire their pupils.
Teachers at Harlaxton Primary School have filmed themselves reading children’s favourite books as bedtime stories in a series of heartwarming videos.
