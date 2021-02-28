Staff at two village primary schools have gone undercover to mark World Book Day this year.

Teachers at St Sebastian’s Primary School, in Great Gonerby, and Marston Thorold Primary School have donned a range of mysterious disguises to celebrate World Book Day on Thursday.

As part of the celebrations, the schools are running a ‘Masked Reader’ competition for their pupils after being inspired by the British reality singing competition television series, ‘The Masked Singer’.

The Masked Readers.

Staff have been very creative with some their disguises, including donning retro style wigs and covering their faces with a range of animal face masks, Batman and even the Hulk.

Each day a top secret video of the ‘Masked Reader’ will be released to pupils at both schools in the run up to World Book Day next week.

Amy Critchley, English lead, has been impressed with some of the disguises.

She said: “The children’s task is to guess who is behind the mask each day. On World Book Day, the big reveal will take place and children will finally find out who was really hiding behind the masks.

“The first one was live this week and the children have loved it.”

World Book Day is a charity event held annually on the first Thursday in March.

On World Book Day, every child in full-time education in the UK is given a voucher to be spent on books. The event was first celebrated in the UK in 1997.

The day will still be going ahead despite restrictions on schools during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the charity working with nurseries and schools to supply printed and digital book tokens.

- We would love to hear how you or your school will be marking World Book Day during lockdown. Email: tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk