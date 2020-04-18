A teaching assistant at a primary school has been nominated for an award at the teaching ‘Oscars’.

Selected from thousands of nominations, Michelle Bland is one of 87 teachers, lecturers and school staff who have been entered for the prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Michelle was nominated for a Silver Award in The Award for Teaching Assistant of the Year. Michelle teaches all PE in the school and ensures all students have access to engaging, high quality and fun sessions.