Attempts to recruit teachers are ‘particularly bad in Lincolnshire’, it has been claimed.

Last week a report by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) found that teacher vacancies were 93% higher than before the start of the Covid pandemic.

Ken Rustidge, the Lincolnshire-based secretary of the National Education Union, believes there are a number of reasons why this is the case locally, but says salaries remain a ‘major disincentive to come into teaching’.

“I think the biggest reason is the teacher recruitment and retention crisis which has been brought about by the situation in schools on the Government’s watch, namely the pay for teachers,” he said.

“The second thing is workload and conditions in schools, which are well documented.

“The situation is particularly bad in Lincolnshire.”

Members of the NEU have been on strike in recent weeks due to a pay dispute with the Government. However, Mr Rustidge believes there are additional reasons, including job satisfaction, long-term plans and geography.

“Members are telling me they’re being forced to teach subjects they’re not specialists in,” he added.

“The pensions have been attacked too. The pension age for teachers used to be 60, now people are saying ‘I can’t go on until I’m 67’, so that’s another problem. If you study the Lincolnshire figures, the (recruitment) problem gets worse further away from the A1 corridor. It’s exacerbated by geographical problems.”

Mr Rustidge hopes there is light at the end of the tunnel, however, after news that the Welsh Government has settled their teachers’ pay dispute, agreeing to fully funded 8%pay increases rather than forcing schools to top up salaries from their own budgets, meaning pupils have to miss out on vital resources

“If the Welsh government can do it why can’t ours? What about the children in Lincolnshire?” Mr Rustidge questioned.

“It’s really serious. Children only get one chance in life and if people can’t recruit good quality graduates to come into the profession then the next generation is missing out.”