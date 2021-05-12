A popular, family-run village teahouse is opening for a one day pop-up event later this month.

Leadenham Teahouse will welcome customers back for the Leadenham Festival in conjunction with the Spring artisan market and wedding fair to be held at Leadenham House on Sunday, May 23, between 10am and 4pm.

It will be the first time that the teahouse has been able to open properly since the UK went into lockdown last March due to the Covid pandemic.

Katie Mace (right) and Kirsty Kershaw (left). (42924997)

During the one-day pop up event, the teahouse, which is based in the village post office, will serve takeaway treats, homemade cake boxes, food and drink, while customers can enjoy live entertainment from folk musicians raising funds for the Lincolnshire Day of Folk in August.

Katie Mace, who opened the teahouse in 2015 with sister Kirsty Kershaw, is excited to welcome customers back for the event after a difficult year.

She said: “We will continue to open on a pop-up basis. The seasonal pop-up events have been really well supported and we have increased our retail offering which has helped subsidies loss of revenue from sit in dining. Unfortunately, even with government restrictions easing for hospitality, social distancing guidelines means we aren’t able to operate full time.

Leadenham Teahouse (47100081)

“As we are located within the post office, which is busier than ever, with the increase in online shopping and returns, it’s really difficult to serve customers for the post office and teahouse at the same time, safely, inside, so we are excited to open for the Leadenham artisan market next Sunday.

“There will be a festival atmosphere with live folk music, to raise money and awareness for the Lincolnshire Day of Folk event on August 1.

“We really appreciate customers supporting us during the last year. We are working hard to reopen the teahouse with a new outdoor seating area in summer. Although restrictions are easing, navigating a small rural business during the pandemic is still incredibly challenging.”

Customers can keep up to date through social media @leadenhamteahouse