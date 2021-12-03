Hare coursing, lead thefts and fly-tipping will be tackled by a newly-created rural crime action team.

A team of eight police constables and one sergeant will be employed by Lincolnshire Police in the coming months.

They will target rural crime such as hare coursing and wildlife crime, arson, flytipping, lead theft, theft from farms and rural properties as well as offer crime prevention advice.

The objectives for the team were set after consultation with the force's key partners.

Chief inspector Phil Vickers, rural crime lead, said: “ Lincolnshire is a large rural county and as part of our commitment to support communities we are recruiting experienced officers into the Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT).

“This commitment means that we can focus on prevention, investigation and enforcement of offences that have a unique impact on rural communities, that we can develop our national lead on tackling hare coursing and work together to protect our heritage, wildlife and environment.

“The team is made up of officers passionate about protecting Lincolnshire communities, targetting the criminals who come here to offend and making Lincolnshire the safest place to live, work and visit.”

In the lead up to the deployment of the new team, PC Martin Green, one of the rural crime officers, said: “Our main focus is to deter criminals and support our rural crime communities.

“Our aim is to stop criminals in their tracks by patrolling areas and attending incidents as soon as they are reported. We continue to ask anyone affected by crime to call us on 101, or call 999 to report a crime in action.”