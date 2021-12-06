A team has devised a ‘revolutionary’ material with a negative carbon footprint which can replace plastic and many other products which are harmful to the environment.

Incredible Husk International Group (IHIG) is led by Grantham-based CEO Keith Ridgeway. The group includes scientists and experts who have devised a way of using the husks of various products, such as rice or coffee, together with other ingredients to replace materials such as plastics, stone, even leather, which are so harmful to the planet.

The group was delighted to be awarded Gold and Silver respectively for Environmental Development and Environmental Sustainability in the Green World Awards – a global campaign to find the world’s greenest countries, companies and communities - which were held recently at the Houses of Parliament.

IHIG competed against more than 500 other nominees in the prestigious awards and were also appointed World Green Ambassadors – the highest accolade presented by the Green Organisation.

The Green Organisation is an international, independent, non-political, non-profit environment group that began in 1994, dedicated to recognising, rewarding and promoting environmental best practice around the world.

Incredible HuskTM was recognised for its innovative naturally biodegradable, negative carbon footprint fibre-based material. The group is working with manufacturers, retailers and brands in the research and development of uses for the material which provides an alternative to all unsustainable materials, including harmful and high carbon plastics and bioplastics, wood and stone.

Mr Ridgeway said: “I am overjoyed to see the hard work and dedication of our team rewarded with these prestigious accolades. This is an exciting phase in our journey and we hope as many people as possible will work with us to create a cleaner, greener, environmentally sound and sustainable future for generations to come.”

The material that IHIG has devised can also be used as an organic fertiliser once people have finished with the products.

Mr Ridgeway says there is a social responsibility to use carbon neutral materials. He says IHIG wants to work with companies and its ideas do not mean the end of businesses and the loss of jobs. He describes IHIG as “an enabler and not a disruptor”. A group of ambassadors will work with companies to promote the new material.

IHIG is already working with a number of large companies including BMW, Aldi and Disney. Mr Ridgeway says their response has been positive so far.

The Green Organisation CEO, Roger Wolens said: “It was my absolute pleasure to present these awards to Incredible Husk International. The Green Organisation looks forward to working with them in their role as Green World Ambassadors.”

To find out more about Incredible Husk and how organisations can work with them, visit www.incredible-husk.com