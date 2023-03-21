A successful tearoom is expanding with a mobile cafe.

The March Hare Tearooms in Corby Glen is expanding with the pop-up cafe at Grimsthorpe Castle.

The business is taking a newly refurbished and branded Airstream trailer to the castle over the summer. It's first appearance there will be on March 30 and it will go on to make regular appearances throughout the season until September 28.

Amy Roberts, owner of The March Hare Tearooms, is extending the business at Grimsthorpe Castle. Photo: Amy Roberts (63094954)

Owner Amy Roberts will serve breakfast, lunch, cakes and drinks from the mobile cafe.

She said: "It's really exciting. I wanted to try something new and expand. It's also there for people who want to hire it for weddings and events."

Amy said she would be looking after the mobile cafe which will be open whenever the castle is open while her staff look after the tearooms. She is hiring an extra member of staff.

Earlier this year Amy said that the Corby Glen tearooms would be staying open despite the building being put up for sale.

Anybody interested in hiring the mobile cafe for events can call Amy on 07875 543065.