Grantham businesses have raised nearly £3,000 for a community hub as part of its teddy bear and toy buckets campaign.

The BHive Community Hub put bears in buckets across various businesses in town where people could donate as much money as they wanted.

As a result, the businesses involved raised £2,992.24 which will go towards the hub's running costs, and services they support including Time2Bee and its dementia support group.

Karen Corbin-Oliver, a volunteer at BHive and the one who came up with the toy bucket idea, said: "The idea came from when we put an appeal out for second-hand toys.

"Hundreds of soft toys came in which all have a different value, so large ones were used for a tombola or 'win a teddy every time'.

"The rest went into buckets across town and people put in what they could afford.

"Some people have been very generous knowing it's for a good cause and there been notes in the tins, but was also a great way of giving a cuddly toy a new home.

"Parents have found it a good reason to have a clear out knowing they are raising money for BHive, which supports so many groups that we run."

The businesses that raised money for BHive included Morrisons, Finkins, Royal Queen, Fox & Hounds in Old Somerby, the Co- Op on Princess Drive, the Co-Op on Dysart Road and Whistle Stop.

Susan Swinburn, CEO of the South Lincolnshire Blind Society and who oversees the BHive Community Hub added: "It feels fantastic to have the support of so many local business who really do get why we need this neutral hub in our town.

"They can see the work we have done to support vulnerable people and how we help them to get the vital support they need, thereby reducing the stress of going round in ever decreasing circles trying to find the right help the first time.

"The BHive Community running costs have trebled due to the raise in utilities and we need to keep the lights on and the heating in the winter months so that we can provide that warm safe space and a hot drink.

"Every single penny will be ploughed back into supporting local people who are vulnerable, need a safe space and a listening ear this winter and beyond.

"Through our strong network of support with local businesses and our wider network of community agencies we can continue to be able to help people.

"We couldn’t do any of this without the support of our amazing team of volunteers who bring energy, compassion and life skills to help others in need.

"BHive Community is the real deal in terms of community collaboration, local people coming together to support others, working with statutory services and businesses because we all share the same vision for our town and community."

The BHive Community Hub can be found at 11a Finkin Street.