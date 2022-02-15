Buckets filled with teddy bears have been placed across Grantham to raise money for a community group.

Karen Corbin, volunteer fundraiser for the BHive Community Hub, has arranged for nine buckets of soft toys to be placed in different locations.

An individual can take away a teddy for a small donation of their choice, which will help generate funds for the hub's activities.

One of the Teddy Bear Buckets (54869005)

The BHive Hub has a variety of activities taking place each day and some evenings to support the people of Grantham and the surrounding areas.

Activities include photography, crafts, coffee mornings, afternoon teas, support groups and knit and natter sessions.

Sites which have a teddy bear bucket, include Finkins, Morrisons, Royal Queen, Fox and Hounds, The Avenue Hotel, Grantham MOT centre in Alma Park Road, the Whistle Stop, and the Co-op on Princess Drive and Dysart Road.

Karen would also be grateful if people with teddy bears they no longer want, could drop them off at the BHive Hub on Finkin Street.