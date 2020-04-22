Teddy bear raffle raises more than £500 for staff at Grantham Hospital

A teddy bear raffle has raised more than £500 for Grantham Hospital.

Mum and daughter duo, Susan and Amanda Garret, made two NHS soft toy bears to raise money for recreational supplies for staff at Grantham Hospital.

The raffle raised £512 which was used to buy biscuits, sweets, ready meals and hot and cold drinks for hospital staff as well as carers at Grantham Community Base on Spittlegate Level.