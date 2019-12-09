Teddy bears to be distributed to seriously ill children in Grantham

Thousands of huggable teddy bears will be distributed to more than 100 seriously ill children in and around Grantham this month.

Children at Carers First, based in Grantham Market Place, are among the first who will receive the special bears thanks to a partnership between WellChild and Build-A-Bear.

The WellChild Family Tree is a growing network – of which Carers First is a part – of families from across the UK, all of whom have children with exceptional health needs.

More than 100 teddy bears will be donated to children in Grantham this Christmas. (23334005)

The charity provides essential and practical support to ensure that the increasing number of seriously ill children and young people in the UK have the best chance to thrive properly supported at home with their families.

WellChild has been selected as Build-A-Bear’s UK charity this Christmas season. Every time someone buys a £20 gift card in December, Build-A-Bear Workshop will donate a bear to one of the children WellChild works with throughout the country.The aim is to distribute as many as 5,500 bears.

WellChild chief executive Colin Dyer said: “Thanks to the support of Build-A-Bear we have a fantastic opportunity to let families of seriously ill children know about the great support they can get from WellChild’s Family Tree network. Being the parent and carer for a seriously ill child can be a very lonely thing and having support from families who are going through the same things you are can be tremendously valuable.”

Emily Fuhrman from Build-A-Bear Workshop added: “We are honoured to support WellChild and their work with the families of seriously ill children this Christmas season. At Build-A-Bear, we believe in the power of hugs and the simple comfort of having a furry friend by your side.

“Our hope is these teddy bears bring joy to children throughout the UK and help families connect with others experiencing similar circumstances.”

For more information, visit: www.wellchild.org.uk

