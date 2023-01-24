Teenage girl hit by car on Barrowby Road in Grantham
Published: 09:07, 24 January 2023
| Updated: 09:20, 24 January 2023
A teenage girl was involved in a collision with a car yesterday (Monday).
Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident on Barrowby Road, Grantham, opposite Asda at 4.04pm.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "A girl, in her teens, and a Ford S-Max were involved.
"Injuries are believed to be minor to the young girl, who was taken to hospital."
Traffic was slow across town as a result of the incident but returned to normal flow at 5.35pm.