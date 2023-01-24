A teenage girl was involved in a collision with a car yesterday (Monday).

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident on Barrowby Road, Grantham, opposite Asda at 4.04pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "A girl, in her teens, and a Ford S-Max were involved.

Police are in attendance at the incident. (62012041)

"Injuries are believed to be minor to the young girl, who was taken to hospital."

Traffic was slow across town as a result of the incident but returned to normal flow at 5.35pm.