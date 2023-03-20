A Grantham teenager admitted carrying out three offences on the same day when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

James Price, 18, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham, pleaded guilty to three incidents which were reported to Lincolnshire Police during a few hours on November 18 last year.

Price admitted a burglary at a home in Braemar Close, Stamford, in which £500 cash and BMW keys were stolen at about 2.15pm.

Lincoln Crown Court

He also pleaded guilty to a burglary in Church Gate, Deeping St James, in which jewellery and gold bullions were taken just after 3pm.

Price also admitted a third charge of making off without paying for fuel valued at £80.60 from a service station in Langtoft on the same day.

He also admitted a fourth offence of conspiracy to steal tools and equipment from a builders merchants between January 22, 2021 and February 28, 2021.

Judge James House KC adjourned the case for a further hearing on April 3 and remanded Price back into custody.