Police are appealing for witnesses after a man and youth were arrested following an alleged robbery in Grantham.

A 13-year-old boy and 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on bail following the offence on North Parade at 2.30pm yesterday (August 18).

A police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to reports that a teenage boy had been approached by a group of around five youths, all boys or young men, who had demanded he hand over a designer bag.

Police are appealing for information (56096825)

"One of the group is then reported to have punched the victim to the head, causing an injury before taking the bag. All five then left the area.

"Several of the youths were on bikes, wearing black balaclavas and one is reported to have been wearing a light blue tracksuit.

"Officers carried out an immediate search of the surrounding streets, and arrested two people in connection with the offence within 40 minutes of the incident being reported.

"The bag taken has been recovered."

The incident took place in a busy area, and the police believe there may have been people who witnessed or captured the incident itself.

If you have any information for the police, you can contact them by calling 101 and quote incident 223 of 18 August, or you can email them at force.control@lincs.police.uk and quote incident 223 of 18 August in subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.