A teenager and a man have been arrested for assault on an emergency worker after an incident in the town centre.

Last night at 10.49pm, police were called to reports of the incident in Market Place, Grantham.

Officers attended the scene and two males, aged 17 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police news. (1421602)

A police spokesperson said: "The 17 year old was also arrested for assault on an emergency worker. A 32-year-old male was also arrested for assault on an emergency worker."