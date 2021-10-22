Home   News   Article

Teenager and man arrested for assault on emergency worker in Grantham town centre incident

By Grantham Reporter
Published: 11:00, 22 October 2021
 | Updated: 11:01, 22 October 2021

A teenager and a man have been arrested for assault on an emergency worker after an incident in the town centre.

Last night at 10.49pm, police were called to reports of the incident in Market Place, Grantham.

Officers attended the scene and two males, aged 17 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police news. (1421602)
A police spokesperson said: "The 17 year old was also arrested for assault on an emergency worker. A 32-year-old male was also arrested for assault on an emergency worker."

