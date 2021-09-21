A Grantham teenager is desperately appealing for the return of his stolen bike.

Ryan Shine, 14, noticed his red Carrera was missing from his garage on Warmington Avenue, Grantham, on Friday (September 17).

Ryan, who is an RAF cadet and preparing to start volunteering in Barnado's Grantham as part of his Duke of Edinburgh award, relied on the bike for getting to school, attending his RAF training and collecting shopping for his mum.

The bicycle was stolen on Friday. (51452913)

If you have any information about the bike, contact Ryan's mum Tina on 07772 368878.