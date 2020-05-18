Teenager arrested 'with knife' after gang seen roaming Grantham streets
Published: 13:12, 18 May 2020
| Updated: 13:20, 18 May 2020
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife after a gang was seen roaming the streets of Grantham at the weekend.
Police were patrolling the Hudson Way area in Grantham at 9pm on Saturday night when they saw three youths flee the area.
A search was carried out and a 17-year-old man was arrested and released under investigation.
