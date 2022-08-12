Police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation between a man and two members of the public to come forward to help them with their investigation.

Officers were called to reports that an unknown individual had threatened a man in his 30s in the alleyway between College Street and Cambridge Street in Grantham.

The individual is then reported to have twice punched another member of the public, a man in his 40s, at the same location, before then punching the man he had the first altercation with in Newton Street. The man in his 30s did not sustain any injuries, and the man in his 40s sustained a small circular cut to the face.

Newton Street where one of the incidents is reported to have taken place. Photo: Google (58609688)

The incidents happened at around 8.15pm on July 13, and after following a number of lines of enquiry, police hope a public appeal may help them locate further witnesses they have not yet spoken with.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said today (August 12): "We believe that people nearby may have captured this incident on their mobile phones, and we would be keen to view that footage. Any piece of footage or information can help with our investigation.

"The suspect and the victims are not believed to be known to each other.

"Following a swift response by officers, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with this incident within 20 minutes of the report.

"He was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and has been released on police bail while we continue our enquiries.

Anybody with information or footage can contact police in one of the following ways: