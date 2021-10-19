A teenager was arrested following an assault that left a 61-year-old hospitalised last week.

Last Thursday (October 14), Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of an assault in Swinegate, Grantham at around 8.30pm.

The incident saw a 61-year-old injured and taken to hospital.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a 16-year-old was arrested in relation to the incident, and they have since been released under investigation.

Police enquiries on the incident are on-going.