A teenager has been arrested following an incident which saw a Grantham school go into lockdown to keep pupils and staff safe.

Priory Ruskin Academy, in Rushcliffe Road, went into lockdown yesterday (Wednesday) and police were called, after an ex-pupil went on to school grounds.

Police initially received reports that the "unauthorised person" was in possession of a knife, but a spokesperson dismissed it as "speculation", adding that "no weapons have been seen".

The Priory Ruskin Academy (15274083)

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was released on conditional bail while police enquiries continue.

School staff have been praised by parents on the Journal's social media pages for the swift way the situation was handled.